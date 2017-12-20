19 December 2017

Nigeria: Help Wage War On Corruption, Buhari Tells Islamic Clerics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called on Muslim clerics to assist his administration's efforts in fighting corruption.

Mr. Buhari made the appeal at the 55th Conference of League of Imams and Alfas of Yorubaland, Edo and Delta States held in Abeokuta

He pointed out that corruption war could only be won through joint efforts by all and by continuously preaching against the menace.

The president who spoke through his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojodu, also urged all Muslims to always pray for the survival of Nigeria.

One of the highlights of the event was the installation of former Minister of Mines and Steel, Sarafa Ishola, as the Baba Adinni of Yorubaland.

"What is expected of you at this moment is to preach continuously against corruption in your mosques all the time," he emphasised.

‎Similarly, Mr. Buhari drew attention of public office holders to always have it in mind that they are holding such office in trust for God and not for their selfish interest.

The president expressed appreciation to the Imams and Alfas for their continuous prayers for him while he was sick.

He, however, challenged the conference to come out with suggestions that would assist good governance at the end of their gathering.

