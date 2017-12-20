19 December 2017

Nigeria: Kano 2019 - I Am Shocked By My Deputy's Stance - Ganduje

By Muhammad Ahmad

The Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has expressed shock over a statement credited to his deputy, Hafiz Abubakar, wherein he (Abubakar) said he will not run alongside Mr. Ganduje in 2019.

Mr. Abubakar had reportedly said this was because he had been sidelined by his boss in party and government affairs.

The statement was made by Mr. Abubakar on radio, where he also expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of his Mandawari ward party chairman.

The statement which indicates that all may not be well within the Ganduje government, has already sent tongues wagging that the Musa Kwankwaso APC faction may be winning the battle against the governor's Gandujiya group in the state.

The governor has, however, moved to douse tension.

He directed the immediate reinstatement of the removed chairman, while calling on politicians to always contact party leadership and politicians holding higher offices before embarking on issues of sensitive nature.

A press statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Youth and Culture, Muhammad Garba, said the governor tasked politicians in the state to accord the same respect they give him to the deputy governor.

He reiterated the commitment of the All Progressive Congress, APC to work toward ensuring justice and fairness in the selection of credible candidates and the conduct of primary elections.

