Seychelles: Appointment of Chairperson of the Seychelles Media Commission, and the Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson of the National Information Service Agency

The Office of the President has announced that President Danny Faure will be appointing the new Chairperson of the Seychelles Media Commission, as well as the Chairperson and the Vice-Chairperson of the National Information Services Agency at a ceremony to be held at State House at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday 21st December 2017.
The appointments will be made in accordance with recommendations made to the President by the Constitutional Appointments Authority, in accordance with the legislation establishing the Seychelles Media Commission and the National Information Services Agency, respectively.