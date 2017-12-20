19 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps to Investigate 'Call-to-Bar Hijab' Controversy

By Nasir Ayitogo

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated a joint committee to investigate the controversy surrounding why a graduate of law was barred from the call-to-bar ceremony for insisting on wearing the hijab.

Firdaus Amasa, a graduate from the University of Ilorin, was last Wednesday denied entry into the International Conference Centre, Abuja, venue of the event due to her refusal to remove her hijab.

The controversy has attracted significant attention on social media, with Nigerians divided on her decision and that of the authorities of the law school.

Ms. Amasa had in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday maintained that she remained resolute in her convictions to set a precedent for Hijab-wearing Muslims during the ceremony.

In a motion of urgent public importance raised by Danburan Nuhu (Kano - APC), he alleged that the rights of Ms. Amasa had been violated.

The investigation was referred to committees on justice and federal judiciary. The committee on justice is chaired by Razak Atunwa (Kwara - APC) while judiciary is chaired by Aminu Shagari (Sokoto - APC)

The committee is expected to submit its report in two weeks and come up with appropriate recommendations to guide the House to reach a decision on the matter.

