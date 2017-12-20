South Africa: Denosa Congratulates the Nurse From Free State Who Won the Most Caring Nurse Award in Pretoria Last Night

press release

WINNER: Angela Vermeulen (second from left) is flanked by DENOSA Free State provincial representatives as she accepts her award as the most caring nurse in SA for 2017 at the awards gala dinner held at Manhattan Hotel in Pretoria last night.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA) congratulates Angela Vermeulen from Itekeng Support Group 24/7 Care Centre in the Free State who was awarded with the annual Marilyn Lahana Caring Award as the most caring nurse in South Africa for 2017 at the awards gala dinner hosted by DENOSA at Manhattan Hotel in Pretoria last night (18 December).

The two other winners - 1st runner-up was Engela Maria Cornelia Smit from Vosburg Community Health Centre (CHC) in Northern Cape and 2nd runner-up, Dorothy Mamabolo-Loti who is a co-founder of Community Primary Health Care Services in Dobsonville in Soweto - were also awarded last night. The overall winner received a prize money of R10 000, a laptop, a certificate and a token. The 1st and 2nd runners-up got R7 000 and R5 000 prize money respectively, plus a laptop, a certificate and a token for each.

The awards acknowledge those in the noble profession who in the eyes of their colleagues, patients and community members have shown outstanding selflessness and dedication to the care of their patients.

The awards are named after Marilyn Lahana, a nurse who contracted Ebola when she cared for a patient who had been transferred to a Johannesburg hospital from Gabon. The patient, a doctor from Gabon, had contracted the virus from the patient he himself was caring for.

Marilyn Lahana later died a few days later at the then Johannesburg General Hospital (now Charlotte Maxeke Hospital).

This year was the 21st annual Marilyn Lahana Awards.

DENOSA is extremely proud of the commitment most nurses in South Africa continue to put in their work of caring for their patients despite trying conditions. The challenges are often characterized by severe shortage of nurses, shortage of equipment and medication and complete lack of support to nursing staff in the workplace. As a result, these challenges have, over the years, completely changed the character of many nurses who entered the profession out of passion.

The nine provincial winners, who were eyeing the top three positions at the national finals were:

Bulelwa Lamani from Dora Nginza Hospital in Port Elizabeth, Eastern Cape; Tukisi Kagiso Prince from Job Shimankana Tabane Hospital in North West; Noko Ngoepe from Mediclinic in Limpopo; Dorothy Mamabolo-Loti who is a co-founder of Community Primary Health Care Services in Dobsonville in Soweto, Gauteng; Slindile Khumalo from Jolivet Clinic in KwaZulu-Natal; Angelina Vermeulen from Itekeng Support Group 24/7 Care Centre in the Free State; Oupa Dominic Mbuyane from Mthimba Clinic in Mpumalanga; Engela Maria Cornelia Smit from Vosburg CHC in Northern Cape; and Xoliswa Motolwana from Knysna Hospital in Western Cape.