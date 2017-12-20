20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Sonangol and Cobalt Sign Agreement

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Sonangol
The Angolan Oil Company (Sonangol).

Luanda — Sonangol E.P and Cobalt International Energy, Inc announced on Tuesday the signing of an agreement to resolve all disputes between the two companies.

Based on the agreement signed, Sonangol will be transferred to Cobalt's interest in Blocks 21/09 and 20/09 in the amount of 500 million US dollars.

According to a Sonangol press release that Angop had access to on Tuesday, the resolution of this dispute is subject to approval by the United States Bankruptcy Court.

Sonangol will pay by February 23, 2018 a non-refundable amount of USD 150 million and the last payment in the amount of USD 350 million will be made by July 1 next year.

Under the agreement, the companies transferred to the parties a conflict that had already passed to the international arbitration bodies.

Angola

#WCW Queen Nzinga of Ndongo and Matamba

Our WCW this week is Ana Nzinga Mbande, the Queen of Ndongo and Matamba (modern-day Angola). She was fearless, clever… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.