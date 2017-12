Angolan President Restructures Boards of Directors of Public Companies

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed on Tuesday members of the boards of directors of the companies of ENANA, EPAL, ENDE, CFL, CFM, CFB, ports of Namibe, Lobito and Luanda.

Check the list:

Angolan National Company for the Airports Exploration and Air Navigation (ENANA, E.P.):

1. Manuel Pereira Gustavo Ferreira de Ceita - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Miguel Gabriel Domingos - Executive Director for Finance and Air Navigation Issues;

3. Maria Engrácia Sala Paredes - Executive Director for Airport and Administrative Issues;

4. Nataniel Domingos - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

5. Kafuidiku Dom Manuel - Executive Director for Commercial Issues;

6. Lourenço Diogo Contreiras Neto - Non-Executive Director;

7. Pedro João Valente - Non-Executive Director.

Luanda Water Supply Unitlity Company - EPAL-EP:

1. Diógenes Orsini Flores Diogo - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Pedro Manuel Sebastião - Executive Director;

3. Ana Eduarda Assis de Almeida - Executive Director;

4. Adão Manuel da Silva - Executive Director;

5. Manuel Silva Lopes da Cruz - Executive Director;

6. Armando João - Non-Executive Director;

7. Domingos António Candeia - Non-Executive Director.

National Power Supply Utility Company - ENDE-EP:

1. Ruth do Nascimento Cardoso de Almeida Safeca - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Hélder de Jesus Garcia Adão - Executive Director;

3. João de Deus Pereira Furtado - Executive Director;

4. Manuel de Jesus Neto Adão - Executive Director;

5. Carlos Alberto dos Reis Ferreira - Executive Director;

6. Lionídio Gustavo Ferreira de Ceita - Non-Executive Director;

7. João Simão Manuel da Silva - Non-Executive Director.

Luanda Railways- EP:

1. Júlio Bango Joaquim - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Abel Lopes - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

3. Manuel João Lourenço - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

4. Rufino Manuel da Conceição Júnior - Non-Executive Director;

5. Diogo de Jesus - Non-Executive Director;

Moçâmedes Railwas - EP:

1. Daniel João Quipaxe - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. António Alberto Mendes da Conceição - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

3. António Manuel Cabral - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

4. Adriano da Silva - Non-Executive Director;

5. Joaquim da Silva Matias - Non-Executive Director.

Benguela Railways- EP:

1. Luís Teixeira - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Edson Cláudio Lopes - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

3. Eduardo Elias Kiamavu Seno - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

4. Carlos dos Santos Braz - Non-Executive Director;

5. Cristiano de Almeida - Non-Executive Director.

Namibe Port - E.P:

1. António Samuel - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Manuel Pascoal Gabriel Paz - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

3. José Domingos da Silva Santana de Cabral - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

4. Zoa Diamoneka - Executive Director for Commercial Issues;

5. David Mavococa Bengani - Executive Director for Administrative Issues;

6. Helder Claudino Albuquerque - Non-Executive Director;

7. David Dinis Major Hach - Non-Executive Director.

Lobito Port - E.P.:

1.- Agostinho Estevão Felizardo - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2.- Diuor Ângelo Kassul - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

3. Andrea Catita F. Figueiredo - Executive Director for Commercial Issues;

4.- Domingos Inocêncio de Jesus Camilo da Silva Isata - Executive Director for Administrative Issues;

5.- Maria Madalena - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

6.- Maria de Assunção Vahekeni - Non-Executive Director;

7.- António Fonseca de Vasconcelos - Non-Executive Director.

Luanda Port - E.P.:

1. Alberto António Bengue - Chairman of the Board of Directors;

2. Sansão Domingos Pitra - Executive Director for Technical Issues;

3. José Mário Silva - Executive Director for Administrative Issues;

4. Felisbela Francisco - Executive Director for Finance Issues;

5. Manuel Francisco Zangui - Executive Director for Commercial Issues;

6. Justino José Fernandes - Non-Executive Director;

7. João de Oliveira Barradas - Non-Executive Director.