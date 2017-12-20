Namibia: Head-On Collision Claims Four Lives

Omuthiya — Three people died on the spot when the Volkswagen Golf they were travelling in collided head-on with a Range Rover along the B1 road in Omuthiya next to the ELCIN Church.

The incident happened around 21h17 on Monday.

There were four occupants in the Golf. The fourth person died yesterday at Oshakati State Hospital where he had been transferred for further medical attention. He has been identified as Ndawana Ashiapala.

The other deceased are Petrus Tulonga Angula (23) from Okawambi village, driver Herman Ngolo Kalili (26) from Okaale village and Simeon Penda Simeon (26) from Oshifukwa.

Their next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the Range Rover identified as Aino Namene sustained minor injuries and was admitted at Omuthiya Hospital where he is said to be in a stable condition.

According to the Oshikoto Regional Commander, Commissioner Armas Shivute, the driver of the Golf was trying to overtake when he collided with an oncoming car. It is alleged that both drivers tried to avoid the crash and in an attempt to do so, they both swerved off the road in the same direction and crashed.

When New Era arrived at the scene, the lifeless bodies were still trapped in the vehicle. The emergency team had to use the Jaws of Life to remove the bodies from the wreckage.

In another incident, a case of reckless/negligent driving and driving without a licence was registered when an unlicensed driver of a Toyota Hilux, registration no N 107 ND, lost control of the vehicle and overturned.

Shivute said the incident happened at15h00 on Sunday about 52 kilometres from Omuthiya on the Ondangwa/Omuthiya road.

"The driver Isack Matsi was seriously injured and suffered a broken neck. He was with one passenger, 23-year-old Tautiko Hipandukwa. They were both taken to Onandjokwe hospital for treatment," stated Shivute.