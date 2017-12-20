20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - Serbian Zoran Maki Confirmed As 1º De Agosto New Coach

Luanda — After a lot of expectations about the new coach of 1º de Agosto, the club confirmed on Tuesday in Luanda the signing of the Serbian Zoran Manoljovic Maki to take over the national champions in the next two seasons.

According to the vice president for football of 1º de Agosto, Paulo Jorge Magueijo, the coach has already begun to work on the administrative plan for the composition of the squad for the year 2018, a season that the club will be engaged in four competitions, namely Super Cup, Girabola Zap, qualifiers for access to the group stage of the African Champions League and the Angolan Cup League.

The match with this new coach shows very well the intention of 1º de Agosto in continuing to bet on the Eastern Europe coaches, whose achievements are visible, where in the last three years with Dragan Jovic, have won two consecutive national championships and a Super Cup.

Maki, who replaced his fellow countryman Dragan Jovic, has already been assistant coach of 1º de Agosto r in the Lujbinko Drulovic era (2010).

Dragan Jovic left 1º de Agosto due to health problems.

