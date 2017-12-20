20 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Listen to Ex-Koevoet Cries, Geingob Advised

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — Councillor of Opuwo Rural Constituency yesterday called on President Hage Geingob to heed the plea of former South West Territorial Force (SWATF) and Koevoet soldiers and listen to their cries.

Councillor Kazeongere Tjeundo told New Era in a telephonic interview that the President should look at the issue of the former soldiers from the angle of reconciliation.

"We know that the Vice President was assigned to their case but it is high time the President himself listens to their cries and advise them on the way forward. Namibia is now independent and national reconciliation should have no boundaries," stated the councillor.

Tjeundo also said he is disturbed by the plight of the former soldiers because many are from the Opuwo rural constituency.

On Monday, the Namibian Police Force blocked a march to State House by about 350 former SWATF and Koevoet soldiers at Katutura hospital at around 03h00.

The former soldiers sneaked out of their camp along Clemence Kapuuo Street and intended to march to State House before they were stopped.

Tjeundo said the people neglected their houses in Kunene region to come to Windhoek with the hope of being recognised as war veterans. This would enable them to receive a war veteran grant.

"My problem is that those people abandoned their families in Opuwo and the surroundings. They have been subjected to inhumane situations where they do not have sanitation, shelter and they drink dirty water," said Tjeundo, urging the President to pronounce himself on the matter.

"Ministry of Veteran Affairs must also relook at the Act (on veteran status) so that the former Koevoet and SWATF soldiers can benefit," said Tjeundo.

