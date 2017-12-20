20 December 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Public Urged to Collaborate With Police

By Alvine Kapitako

Windhoek — The Namibian Police Force (Nampol) has urged the public to collaborate with the police to prevent crime over the festive season, when criminals are hyper-active as they seek to harvest what they did now sow.

Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, the spokesperson of Nampol, said crime affects everybody and should not just be a concern of the police.

"During the festive season housebreakings, ATM fraud, road accidents and robbery are very prevalent," added Shikwambi.

She said criminals target homes when their owners are on holiday.

As a result, she said, people should go to the nearest police station and alert the police of their absence to ensure regular patrols in their areas.

"Alert your neighbours so that they can keep an eye on your property and inform family members to visit your property," said Shikwambi.

People who are travelling are also encouraged to install security gates and take other precautionary measures.

"Make provision for good outside lighting but switch off lights during the day. Never leave your garage doors open. Never leave keys or copies of keys under doormats or in pots and plants," advised Shikwambi.

Thick bushes in and around the yard should be cleared as burglars tend to hide behind those, added Shikwambi.

Furthermore, she also cautioned people to be cautious of their environment before making any ATM transaction.

"If possible take a friend along, especially if it's at night. Don't count cash at an ATM, wait until you are in a safe place," said Shikwambi, stressing that people should not carry around large amounts of cash.

