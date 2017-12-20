Namibia: New Desert Documentary Shows Why Namib Sand Sea Is a World Heritage Site

A New Nature Documentary , 'Namibia Surviving the Sand Sea', which explores from a scientific perspective, the diverse adaptations of the flora and fauna found in the Namib Desert, is how Namibia presents the UNESCO Natural Heritage.

The filmmaker Oliver Halsey spent a year filming various desert organisms at Gobabeb, a scientific research station in the central Namib.

The documentary takes a close look at the Namib Dune Ant, scorpions, Inara, Welwitschia and what scientists are doing to better understand these unique and incredible animals and plants.

The Namib Sand Sea is inscribed as a World Heritage site for all four natural history criteria: Spectacular natural beauty and superlative natural phenomena; outstanding global examples of geological and geomorphological processes; universally significant ecological processes; and extraordinarily special biodiversity.

"With the documentary, Namibia can proudly take its stand among nature documentaries produced by internationally recognized movie makers for example the National Geographic and BBC Nature," stated the Namibia Scientific Society when announcing the film's release.

Meanwhile, at the premiere the Namibia Scientific Society and Gobabeb Research and Training Centre signed a Memorandum of Understanding to enable the support of research, science, technology and innovation particularly the development of scientific research and dissemination of research results in Namibia.

The DVD is available at the Namibia Scientific Society, at Gobabeb and at various book shops.