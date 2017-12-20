Tanzania: Magufuli's Directive On CCM Leaders Sparks Fresh Debate

Political commentators have cautioned against President John Magufuli's assertion that CCM leaders are above government officials.

Speaking separately to The Citizen, political analysts and academics warned that the directive, if implemented, could paralyse government operations.

Addressing the CCM congress in his capacity as party chairman in Dodoma on Monday, Dr Magufuli said public officials should respect directives issued by party leaders, or else there would be consequences.

He said public officials should know that CCM leaders were their employers and should thus listen to them.

"Public officials at all levels should know that CCM is their employer... this includes myself. I would not be president had it not been for CCM."

The remarks drew strong reaction among several commentators who spoke to The Citizen.

An independent political analyst, Dr Albanie Marcossy, said the President's directive had given the green light for political interference in public service.

"Following the directive, public servants should expect plenty of interference by CCM leaders. This, of course, will affect service delivery," he said.

Dr Marcossy added that although CCM was the ruling party, its leaders had no mandate to interfere in civil servants' responsibilities.

He said there were a number of development projects at the district level whose implementation had failed because of political interference. "For example, there is a Sh2.8 billion water project at Sengerema District, Mwanza Region, which was supposed to be completed in 2013, but stalled because of politics when Sh1.8 billion had already been spent," said Dr Marcossy, who conducted a study on accountability for five years from 2011.

Chadema director for international and parliamentary affairs John Mrema also criticised the directive.

He said Tanzania was a multiparty country and public servants were not supposed to take orders from leaders of any political party.

Mr Mrema added that the opposition had suffered because of the tendency of civil servants to take orders from politicians.

"We have seen returning officers declare CCM candidates as winners in elections they didn't win. I'm afraid the President's remarks will make things even worse."

However, former CCM secretary-general Yusuf Makamba defended President Magufuli.

"Don't take things out of context. What the President meant was that both sides must observe public service regulations in performing their duties. He emphasised that public officials should recognise CCM leaders, who should also recognise public service rules and regulations," he said.