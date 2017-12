Revenue collections in wildlife management areas (WMAs) increased in the past three years.

According to Makao WMA secretary Robert Simon, Sh294 million was collected in 2016/17, up from Sh34.1 million in 2013/14.

The amount is expected to reach Sh428.8 million in 2017/18.

Maswa Game Reserve tourism official Elibariki Wakomalwa said the revenue collection rose from Sh110 million in 2014/15 to Sh312 million in 2016/17.