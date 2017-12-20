South Africa: SAPS to Host Passing Out Parades for Newly Trained Police Officials

press release

Pretoria — The South African Police Service (SAPS) will be hosting passing out parades in various provinces for more than 3000 SAPS trainees who have successfully completed the Basic Police Development Learning Programme.

The parades will take place on 22 December 2017 at the SAPS Academy in Tshwane, SAPS Academy Bhisho in the Eastern Cape and SAPS Academy Bishop Lavis in the Western Cape.

The National Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla Sitole, will host the parade at SAPS Academy Tshwane where police trainees from Gauteng, Limpopo, North West, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal will stand on parade after having successfully completed their training.

Police trainees from the Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and Free State will stand on parade at the SAPS Bhisho Academy in the Eastern Cape while those from the Western Cape will parade at the SAPS Bishop Lavis Academy in the Western Cape.