South Africa: 169 Motorists Stopped in Mdantsane Festive Roadblock

press release

It's all systems go as far as festive season operations in an effort to ensure the continued safety of all residents, an estimate of more than 169 motorists were stopped in a roadblock held at the entrance of Mdantsane today.

This initiative was aimed at preventing transporting drugs, stolen goods in and out of Mdantsane. Searches for illegal firearms and tracing for wanted suspects and illegal immigrants to mention but a few. Furthermore to ensure that motorists adhere to the road traffic laws and not to drink and drive during festive holidays. Motorists must be warned that, unannounced roadblocks will be held around the cluster.

Pamphlets with a message of 16 days of activism against abuse of woman and children were distributed at the roadblock .These pamphlets were encouraging community members to act against abuse of woman and children and not to look away. Breaking the silence on domestic violence, reject stolen goods. Stop abuse of drugs and liquor.

The roadblock was headed up by the SAPS, Provincial traffics, BCM Traffics and Home Affairs illegal immigration unit.

A total of 169 vehicles were stopped via a trap camera focusing on warrants for 695 outstanding traffic fines amounting to R336 400. Thirty (30) people paid for their outstanding traffic fines to an amount of R9000.

Further (19) traffic fines with an estimated value of R28 000 were physically issued to motorists for overloading, driving motor vehicle without drivers licence, driving unlicensed motor vehicles and unroadworthy vehicles. A 42 year old suspect was arrested for traffic warrants. Three suspects were arrested for contravening immigration act.

The suspects are due to appear in the Mdantsane Magistrates' Court for various crimes.