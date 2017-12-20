Kenya: 2017 KCSE Exam Results - the Highlights

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has released the 2017 Form Four exam results.

Here are the highlights of the report released on Wednesday at the Nairobi School:

Overall, there is a decline in number of students who have qualified to join university, with boys performing better than girls.

Number of grade As increases to 142 from 141 in 2016.

A minuses reduce by more than half to 2,714 from 4,645in 2016.

Karimi Naomi of Pangani Girls emerges top candidate with a mean of 87.011; Sharon Chepchumba from Moi Girls takes position 2 as Kamau Brian Maina from Alliance High School settles for the third position.

Pangani Girls, Nairobi, is the most improved school as Alliance Girls and Kenya High shine.

Knec withholds results for 10 schools pending investigations; candidates to know their fate on January 18.

Earlier, Dr Matiang'i and his team briefed President Kenyatta on the results.

President Kenyatta directed Dr Matiang'i and Kenya National Examination Council (Knec) Chairman George Magoha to institutionalise education reforms so that the gains made in the last few years are maintained.

Mr Kenyatta also asked the Teachers Service Commission to reward principals, schools and subject teachers who excelled to encourage high performance.

But similarly, President Kenyatta said teachers caught cheating should be punished severely to serve as an example to others.

He also directed Dr Matiangi to work with Attorney-General Githu Muigai to make presentations to Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko so that cases of cheating involving more than 700 teachers countrywide are expedited.