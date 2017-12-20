South Africa: Joburg Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Rape, Murder of Girlfriend

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to two life terms behind bars for the rape and murder of his girlfriend.

Nkululeko Siyathemba Monwabisi Ngcekwa was sentenced on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

The life sentences for murder and rape would run concurrently.

On January 4, 2014, police had received information about a murder at Cavendish House, on the corner of Jeppe and Kruis streets in Johannesburg, Mbele said.

They had found Zamabuya Nondalo Ngwenya, 27, lying on the bed, half naked. She had bruises on her neck and a swollen eye, Mbele said. Paramedics declared her dead on the scene.

"Police received information that she had an argument with her boyfriend the previous night. [The] accused strangled and raped her."

Ngcekwa had been on the run, until he handed himself over to the police.

"We are appealing to the community not to keep quiet when they witness domestic violence between partners," said Mbele.

"Silence is no longer golden; inform the police when your neighbours are fighting, and ask to remain anonymous if need be."

