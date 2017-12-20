20 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Joburg Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Rape, Murder of Girlfriend

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has sentenced a 30-year-old man to two life terms behind bars for the rape and murder of his girlfriend.

Nkululeko Siyathemba Monwabisi Ngcekwa was sentenced on Tuesday, said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

The life sentences for murder and rape would run concurrently.

On January 4, 2014, police had received information about a murder at Cavendish House, on the corner of Jeppe and Kruis streets in Johannesburg, Mbele said.

They had found Zamabuya Nondalo Ngwenya, 27, lying on the bed, half naked. She had bruises on her neck and a swollen eye, Mbele said. Paramedics declared her dead on the scene.

"Police received information that she had an argument with her boyfriend the previous night. [The] accused strangled and raped her."

Ngcekwa had been on the run, until he handed himself over to the police.

"We are appealing to the community not to keep quiet when they witness domestic violence between partners," said Mbele.

"Silence is no longer golden; inform the police when your neighbours are fighting, and ask to remain anonymous if need be."

Source: News24

South Africa

ANC Elective Conference is Very Un-African

The just-ended elections of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), were probably the most closely… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.