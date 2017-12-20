South Africa: Changes To Steinhoff Management Board

Photo: Steinhoff

Daniel (Danie) Maree Van Der Merwe, Steinhoff Acting CEO

press release

Stellenbosch, Cape Town — Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.

Steinhoff – Changes to Steinhoff Management Board

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (“Steinhoff”)

Stellenbosch, 19 December 2017 – Today, the Supervisory Board has designated Danie van der Merwe, who has been COO of Steinhoff, as acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and has further strengthened the Management Board by the nomination of two additional members, Alexandre Nodale as Deputy CEO and Louis Du Preez as Commercial Director. Alexandre will bring additional financial oversight and European retail experience to the Management Board. He will remain CEO of Conforama, a major subsidiary of Steinhoff. Louis du Preez is an experienced qualified attorney, specialising in corporate and commercial matters. Following these nominations the Managing Board will consist of: Danie van Der Merwe, acting Chief Executive Officer, Alexandre Nodale, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Ben La Grange Chief Financial Officer and Louis Du Preez, Commercial Director.

The nominations will be submitted to the general meeting for appointment in due course.

