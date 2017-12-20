South Africa: Wanted Murder Suspect Arrested in Kennedy Road

press release

On 21 November at about 08:15, Mohammed Osman Joosab (23), was on the M13 freeway near Westwood mall when he was accosted by two suspects who attempted to rob him. The suspects stabbed Joosab eleven times and fled with his cell phone.

Sadly the victim succumbed to his injuries and a case of murder was opened at Sydenham SAPS. In the early hours of this morning Sydenham SAPS and K9 members swooped on a shack in Kennedy Road after intensive investigation. A 23-year-old suspect attempted to flee and was tackled by police dog. The suspect sustained injuries to his leg and is under police guard in hospital. A knife together with blood-stained clothing the suspect was alleged to have been wearing on the day of the murder was recovered and will be sent for forensic analysis.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the member's diligence and perseverance. "This arrest indicates that the SAPS is committed towards the solving of crimes and bringing perpetrators to book. It also highlights the importance of community participation in providing information that will assist the police. Investigations are continuing and the arrest of the second suspect is imminent," he said.