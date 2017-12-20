South Africa: Cobras Eye One Day Cup Title

The Cape Cobras possess the right mix of top-order excellence, middle-order power, bowling depth and reserve strength to win the One Day Cup competition this season, says coach Ashwell Prince .

The Cobras will kick off their competition with a clash against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban at 13:30 on Thursday and will play against the Warriors at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Saturday at 10:00.

Cobras spinner Dane Piedt, meanwhile, warns that the Dolphins will build their game plans at home around their spinners, Prenelan Subrayen and Imran Tahir.

They also have a very experienced core of batsmen in Dane Vilas, Morné van Wyk and Vaughn van Jaarsveld.

"But we are a lot more exciting, dynamic and have more variation to lean into," Piedt said.

Prince expressed a vote of confidence in the Cape Cobras squad.

"There will be minimum expectations to qualify for the playoffs and from the semi-finals, anything can happen," he said.

"We have excellent cover in all the departments - the openers, the middle-order batsmen and the bowlers - to win the whole competition."

The Titans have won the past three white-ball competitions, but Prince said they can be beaten. The team underlined it a couple weeks ago at Newlands by edging the Titans by three wickets in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge.

The Cobras and Western Province have won five 50-over domestic competitions since 2000/2001 and the Cobras have been a finalist in five of the past six seasons.

JP Duminy, the One Day Cup captain, said the team will embrace a positive and adventurous approach. In many cases, it is just a natural progression from the individual players' personas.

Cape Cobras Squad:

JP Duminy (captain), Ferisco Adams, Qaasim Adams, Rory Kleinveldt, Carlos Koyana, Richard Levi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith

Source: Sport24