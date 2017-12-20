20 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Cobras Eye One Day Cup Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Cape Cobras possess the right mix of top-order excellence, middle-order power, bowling depth and reserve strength to win the One Day Cup competition this season, says coach Ashwell Prince .

The Cobras will kick off their competition with a clash against the Dolphins at Kingsmead in Durban at 13:30 on Thursday and will play against the Warriors at the Recreation Ground in Oudtshoorn on Saturday at 10:00.

Cobras spinner Dane Piedt, meanwhile, warns that the Dolphins will build their game plans at home around their spinners, Prenelan Subrayen and Imran Tahir.

They also have a very experienced core of batsmen in Dane Vilas, Morné van Wyk and Vaughn van Jaarsveld.

"But we are a lot more exciting, dynamic and have more variation to lean into," Piedt said.

Prince expressed a vote of confidence in the Cape Cobras squad.

"There will be minimum expectations to qualify for the playoffs and from the semi-finals, anything can happen," he said.

"We have excellent cover in all the departments - the openers, the middle-order batsmen and the bowlers - to win the whole competition."

The Titans have won the past three white-ball competitions, but Prince said they can be beaten. The team underlined it a couple weeks ago at Newlands by edging the Titans by three wickets in the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge.

The Cobras and Western Province have won five 50-over domestic competitions since 2000/2001 and the Cobras have been a finalist in five of the past six seasons.

JP Duminy, the One Day Cup captain, said the team will embrace a positive and adventurous approach. In many cases, it is just a natural progression from the individual players' personas.

Cape Cobras Squad:

JP Duminy (captain), Ferisco Adams, Qaasim Adams, Rory Kleinveldt, Carlos Koyana, Richard Levi, George Linde, Pieter Malan, Aviwe Mgijima, Tshepo Moreki, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Jason Smith

Source: Sport24

South Africa

ANC Elective Conference is Very Un-African

The just-ended elections of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), were probably the most closely… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.