20 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Murder and Attempted Murder

This morning police members of Jabulani sector policing were patrolling in Jabulani Hostel when they spotted a grey Hyundai I20 with four male occupants. They approached the vehicle and ordered the suspects out of the vehicle to be searched. One suspect came out and tried to disarm the police officer. During the struggle the other three suspects came out of the vehicle and one of them fired shots towards police. A shootout ensued and one suspect was shot dead on the scene. A few police officer was also shot on the upper body and was rushed to Tshepo Themba Hospital for treatment.

It was found that the vehicle a grey Hyndai i20 was hijacked in Jeppe, Johannesburg. An investigation is underway to trace the other way three suspects who ran away.

