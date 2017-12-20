South Africa: Metro Cop in the Dock for Attempted Murder

press release

Giyani — 37-year-old Robert Mokgobi will spend Christmas behind bars following his arrest by Giyani police for alleged attempted murder on Monday, 18 December 2017.

Mokgobi, a Metro cop in Johannesburg, Gauteng Province, allegedly stole a service firearm and travelled to Giyani on 2 December 2017. At around 21h00 that night the officer allegedly had too much to drink, quarreled with his cousin before shooting him in the abdomen.

The victim has since been fighting for his life at an Intensive Care Unit in Polokwane. Mokgobi never bothered to report the matter but fled the scene and returned to Johannesburg.

After realising that the Giyani police were in the vicinity, he left Johannesburg for Giyani but the police outsmarted him and he was nabbed upon arrival.

Mokgobi appeared at the Giyani Magistrate's Court today, 19December 2017, facing a charge of Attempted Murder and was remanded in custody.

His case was postponed to 27 December 2017 for formal bail application.