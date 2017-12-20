South Africa: Assault of Media At ANC Conference Denounced

Johannesburg — WORKERS unions and the opposition have condemned the alleged assault of journalists during the 54th African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in Johannesburg.

The media practitioners alleged some violations by security personnel were also perpetrated at a press conference addressed by Cyril Ramaphosa, the newly-elected leader of the ruling party.

"COSATU condemns the intimidation and harassment of journalists at the ANC 54th National Conference," Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) national spokesman, Sizwe Pamla, said.

"COSATU is deeply disappointed and totally condemns the manhandling of journalists by over eager security personnel at the conference in Nasrec."

He lamented the alleged violations as "regrettable act of thuggery" that should be nipped in the bud and the perpetrators held accountable.

"Journalists are workers too and they should not be intimidated or forced to work in a climate of fear," Pamla said.

The federation nevertheless commended the ANC Communications team for their swift response to come to the rescue of journalists.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said reports that journalists were assaulted at the ANC elective conference were "simply unacceptable."

After only one day on the job, it is becoming clear that Ramaphosa is merely a new face of an old organisation that will never change or self-correct," said Zakhele Mbhele, DA Shadow Minister of Police.