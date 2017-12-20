19 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Official Visit to Cameroon of the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland Qc, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth (18 - 22 December 2017)

By Martin Belinga Eboutou

Monday, 18 December 2017 7.30 p.m. Arrival of the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. - Welcome by the Prime Minister, Head of Government, accompanied by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of External Relations in charge of the Commonwealth. - Departure for and installation at the Hilton Hotel.

Tuesday, 19 December 2017 10.00 a.m. - Courtesy visite to the Minister of External Relations. 12.00 noon. - Audience with the President of the Republic at Unity Palace. 1.00 p.m. - State Luncheon offered by the President of the Republic of Cameroon and Mrs Chantal Biya in honour of the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. 2.30 p.m. - End of Lunchon. 4.00 p.m. - Meeting with the President of the Senate. 5.30 p.m. - Meeting with the Presiden of the National Assembly. 6.30 p.m. - Meeting with Heads of Diplomatic Missions of Commonwealth Member Countries. 8.00 p.m. - Cultural evening chaired by the Prime Minister, Head of Government.

Wednesday, 20 December 2017 10.00 a.m. - Visit to the Head Office of African Synergy Against AIDS and Suffering, and the "Chantal Biya" International Reference Center for Research on the Prevention and Management of HIV/AIDS (CIRCB); 11.30 a.m. - Visit to the National Museum. 3.00 p.m. - Meeting with officials of Elections Cameroon, the National Anti-corruption Commission, the National Governance Programme and the National Commission on Human Right and Freedoms.

Thursday, 21 December 2017 9.30 a.m. - Meeting with Chairpersons of Political Parties represented at the National Assemby. 11.30 a.m. - Meeting with civil society stakeholders. 5.00 p.m. - Meeting with economic operators.

Friday, 22 December 2017 10.00 a.m. - Meeting with the President of the National Commission for the Promotion of Bilingulaism and Multiculturalism. 12.00 noon. - Discussions with the Prime Minister, Head of Government. 1.00 p.m. - Press Conference. 9.45 p.m. - Departure from the Hilton Hotel for the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. 10.15 p.m. - Arrival at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport. 10.45 p.m. - The Plane carrying the Right Honourable Patricia Scotland QC, Secretary-General of the Commonwealth takes

