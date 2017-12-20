20 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Elects New Students Union Leader

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Oge Udegbunam and Dimson Emmanuel

Igwebuike Ikenna, a 300-level student of Microbiology, has been elected president of the Students' Union of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Mr. Ikenna clinched the top position with 666 votes to beat five other contestants in the election that held on Tuesday.

Queen Chikwendu from the department of English Language and Literature emerged the vice president with a total of 1414 votes.

Also, Churchill Chiagozie from department of applied biochemistry emerged the public relations officer with 895 votes while Iheukwuere Chinaza from Economics department was elected secretary general.

Oguejiofor Christan from Human Kinetics won the position of director of sports, just as Kirian Stanley from History and International Studies became the director of socials.

Nwachukwu Innocent, Accounting student, became the financial secretary of the union.

Speaking on his victory, president-elect, Mr. Ikenna, thanked God for a successful screening and election.

He however promised to carry out all he had spelt out to do within his one year in office.

Also the newly elected public relations officer, Churchill Chiagozie, while addressing our correspondent, said his major aim is to bring adequate information to the students and make sure they are carried along.

Nigeria

Malabu Scandal: Italian Court Orders Shell, Eni to Face Trial

An Italian federal judge has approved the prosecution of Royal Dutch Shell and Eni in the $1.3 billion controversial… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.