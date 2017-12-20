Nigeria: Nnamdi Azikiwe University Elects New Students Union Leader

Igwebuike Ikenna, a 300-level student of Microbiology, has been elected president of the Students' Union of Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Mr. Ikenna clinched the top position with 666 votes to beat five other contestants in the election that held on Tuesday.

Queen Chikwendu from the department of English Language and Literature emerged the vice president with a total of 1414 votes.

Also, Churchill Chiagozie from department of applied biochemistry emerged the public relations officer with 895 votes while Iheukwuere Chinaza from Economics department was elected secretary general.

Oguejiofor Christan from Human Kinetics won the position of director of sports, just as Kirian Stanley from History and International Studies became the director of socials.

Nwachukwu Innocent, Accounting student, became the financial secretary of the union.

Speaking on his victory, president-elect, Mr. Ikenna, thanked God for a successful screening and election.

He however promised to carry out all he had spelt out to do within his one year in office.

Also the newly elected public relations officer, Churchill Chiagozie, while addressing our correspondent, said his major aim is to bring adequate information to the students and make sure they are carried along.