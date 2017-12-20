20 December 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Seeks Confirmation of Nine New INEC RECs

By Kemi Busari

President Muhammadu Buhari has sought the confirmation of nine nominees as state Resident Electoral Commissioners, RECs, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

The president's letter was read by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday.

The letter reads, "In accordance of the Provisions of section 154 (1) of the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria. I write to forward here with the names of 9 of resident electoral commissioners appointed for the INEC for the consideration of the senate of the federal republic of Nigeria.

"The curriculum vitae of the nominees are attached here with while thanking you immensely in anticipation of the early consideration and confirmation of the above appointment by the senate."

The nominees are; Monday Tom, Akwa-Ibom; Baba Yusuf, Borno; Eric Olawale, Osun; Lukman Ajidaba, Kwara; and Segun Agbaje, Ekiti.

Others are; Cyril Omoruyi, Edo; Yahaya Bello, Nasarawa; Emmanuel Alex, Rivers; and Mohammed Ibrahim, Gombe.

The Senate had on November 23 rejected the nominee of Zamfara State, Ahmad Mahmud, as a Resident Electoral Commissioner.

