20 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: We're Investigating Disappearance of MCL Journalist - Tanzania Police

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Robert Boazi on Wednesday, December 20, called for patience as the police work on the issue.

Mr Gwanda, who was MCL reporter based in Coast Region, has been missing for 30 days.

"We're aware about the disappearance of the journalist. So, we call for patience as we continue with our investigations," said Mr Boazi.

He also spoke about the disappearance of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane. According to him, police are still investigating his disappearance.

Mr Boazi also revealed that the police are still investigating the shooting of Mr Tundu Lissu, who is Singida East Member of Parliament and the President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

He was shot by unknown assailants on September 7 at his Dodoma residence.

Tanzania

Mwingira in Court Over Adultery Charges

PROPHET Joseph Mwingira yesterday spilt beans at the Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court in Dar es Salaam, refuting… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.