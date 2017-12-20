Tanzania: We're Investigating Disappearance of MCL Journalist - Tanzania Police

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda.

Briefing journalists in Dar es Salaam, Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Robert Boazi on Wednesday, December 20, called for patience as the police work on the issue.

Mr Gwanda, who was MCL reporter based in Coast Region, has been missing for 30 days.

"We're aware about the disappearance of the journalist. So, we call for patience as we continue with our investigations," said Mr Boazi.

He also spoke about the disappearance of Chadema cadre Ben Saanane. According to him, police are still investigating his disappearance.

Mr Boazi also revealed that the police are still investigating the shooting of Mr Tundu Lissu, who is Singida East Member of Parliament and the President of Tanganyika Law Society (TLS).

He was shot by unknown assailants on September 7 at his Dodoma residence.