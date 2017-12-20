20 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Former Beauty Queen and TV Personality Michelle Molatlou Dies

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Michelle Molatlou/Instagram
Michelle Molatlou.

Former beauty queen and TV star Michelle Molatlou has died following a battle with cervical cancer.

Molatlou was the last Miss Black South Africa before the pageant was discontinued 1993.

She went on to become a TV presenter on SABC2's magazine show Mamepe , and an actress Kgalelo Pelo , In the Name of Love , Mokgonyana Matswale and most recently Generations: The Legacy .

A statement issued on behalf of the Molatlou's family reads: "Michelle was surrounded by lots of love with the family and friends. She succumbed to her battle with cervical cancer on Tuesday 19th December at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein. (sic)"It goes on to say: "While we mourn the loss of a very wonderful, humble and caring spirit, we also celebrate her remarkable life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true, to be willing to explore and push the limits, and to selflessly serve a cause greater than themselves. (sic)"

Source: The Juice

South Africa

ANC Elective Conference is Very Un-African

The just-ended elections of South Africa's ruling African National Congress (ANC), were probably the most closely… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.