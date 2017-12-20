South Africa: Former Beauty Queen and TV Personality Michelle Molatlou Dies

Former beauty queen and TV star Michelle Molatlou has died following a battle with cervical cancer.

Molatlou was the last Miss Black South Africa before the pageant was discontinued 1993.

She went on to become a TV presenter on SABC2's magazine show Mamepe , and an actress Kgalelo Pelo , In the Name of Love , Mokgonyana Matswale and most recently Generations: The Legacy .

A statement issued on behalf of the Molatlou's family reads: "Michelle was surrounded by lots of love with the family and friends. She succumbed to her battle with cervical cancer on Tuesday 19th December at the National Hospital in Bloemfontein. (sic)"It goes on to say: "While we mourn the loss of a very wonderful, humble and caring spirit, we also celebrate her remarkable life and hope that it serves as an example to young people around the world to work hard to make their dreams come true, to be willing to explore and push the limits, and to selflessly serve a cause greater than themselves. (sic)"

Source: The Juice