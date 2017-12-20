20 December 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Short Rations Deepen Food Shortage in Darfur Camps

Darfur — The Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association complains that little food aid has reached the displaced camps in Darfur for more than four months. The Association has warned of the consequences of this and its impact on the displaced people in the light of the failure of the agricultural season this year.

Hussein Abusharati, the spokesman for the Association told Radio Dabanga of "a significant reduction in the food rations distributed by the UN World Food Programme and International Migration Organisations in August".

He said "the food ration at camp Kalma in Nyala was limited to two bowls (malwas)of sorghum per person and 13 malwas of lentils for every 60 displaced people".

He told Radio Dabanga that "The food rations do not include oil, sugar, or dry tomatoes."

Abusharati called on the working humanitarian organisations to reconsider the reduction of food aid to the displaced camps in Darfur and warned of widespread malnutrition-related diseases.

