20 December 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Former PM Distances Himself From Motion Against Government

Omar Abdirashid Ali Sharmarke former Somali Prime Minister has distanced himself from alleged motion against the current Federal of Somalia.

Speaking to VOA Somali Service, Sharmarke has denied the allegations as baseless, saying he has contributed to the victory of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo in Feb 8 polls.

Sharmarke who is now a member of Somalia's Upper House chamber of Parliament slammed the detention of Abdirahman Abdishakur, a former Presidential runner, and Minister.

He called for the immediate release of Abdishakur who is currently in government custody for the third day and appeared before a court in Mogadishu on Tuesday, facing treason charges.

NISA forces have detained the ex-planning minister during a deadly raid on his residence near Mogadishu's Aden Abdulle Airport Monday night.

The operation took place hours after Somali general prosecutor Ahmed Ali Dahir has ordered authorities to crack down some lawmakers, accused of treason.

