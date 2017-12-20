Somalia: Somali Police Celebrates 74 Years of Existence

The Somali Police force marked its 74th anniversary with its leadership announcing a raft of reforms, aimed at strengthening its capacity to restore the country's security.

The ceremony held at the Police Training Academy in Mogadishu was attended by President Farmajo and attended by several government officials as well as AMISOM commanders.

President Farmajo, who is also the Commander in Chief of the Somali Police Forces, pledged to prioritize their' welfare, an aspect, he said, was key to their motivation.

The President also commended the contribution by AMISOM in the development and growth of the Somali National Army, taking note of the tremendous sacrifices made.