Liberia: 'VP Boakai Lacks Leadership Pedigree' - Jewel Howard Taylor

Monrovia — The Vice Standard Bearer of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Senator Jewel Howard Taylor said Vice President Joseph Boakai lacks the pedigree of a leader and has no moral ground to question the leadership ability of CDC Standard Bearer Senator George Weah and his bid for the Liberian Presidency.

The Bong County Senator comments come over the heels of verbal outburst on the competence and ability of Senator George Weah to lead Liberia to prosperity.

Vice President Boakai himself, a candidate in the December 26 runoff election told a local talk show Monday that as President of the Liberian Senate, he rarely see the Montserrado County Senator debate issues on the Senate's floor for the past three years.

But appearing Tuesday on the Capitol FM breakfast show, Senator Taylor said the Vice President is not the character to criticize Senator Weah because he is on records for being absent many times from sessions and he hardly show up for other functions.

She said - "Look at the records of and you will see many times the Vice President showed up to preside the Senate and you will be shocked".

"Most of the time he is in his office and would say the topic is too controversial but failed to realize that politics is contentious".

"Everyone wants different things and we will all argue and he did not have the tenacity to see us through".

"I think when you see what is happening in his political party and how they are pulling our nation apart."

"They keep finding something to stir confusion making one to wonder the type of leadership that he is providing."

"I do not think he has provided the proper leadership to the Liberian Senate and he was absent most of the times."

"Sometimes when things get really tough on the Senate's floor he would just leave."

"The records can prove that George Weah has spoken on the floor several time," she emphasized.

She clarified: "George Weah is not a talkative like me and everybody does not have the same spirit of just talking when it is not necessary, but he has spoken about issues."

"We have discussed the budget, youth bill before the Senate for example, and he is the Chair of the ECOWAS representation in Abuja"

"This assignment takes him away a lot because it is a full time assignment."

"George Weah is the only one in the race who is successful in his field of competence."

"He had an uncommon vision to have defied poverty and reached to where he is today and that is one thing that makes him a good leader," she stated.