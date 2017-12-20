Cameroon: SME's Promotion - Govt Advocates Innovations

The National Days of SMEs opened in Yaounde yesterday December 19, with a call for encouragement of innovation

The Minister of Small and Medium- sized Enterprises, Social Economy and Handicrafts, Laurent Serge Etoundi Ngoa has called on stakeholders in Cameroon's business ecosystem to promote innovation as a means of accelerating growth of small and medium sized companies in the country.

He made the call at the Yaounde Conference Centre on December 19 while opening the 4th edition of the National Days of Small and Mediumsized Enterprises, on behalf of the Prime Minster, Philemon Yang. "We cannot afford to ignore Cameroonian innovators winning awards at international events.

We need to also create a platform for innovators to strive to win national awards. We should begin with an event like this," the Minister said, noting that some of the innovator taking part at the 4th edition of the National Days of SMEs would be evaluated by qualified university dons and awarded prizes.

He also drew the attention of participants to an innovation village at the exhibition ground which hosts some youth from the Made in Cameroon innovation incubator. Citing the Silicon Mountain tech hub in Buea, South West region, Minister Etoundi Ngoa emphasised that Cameroon has great innovations in the ICT sector which need investments.

He encouraged entrepreneurs to make the best out of B2B and G2B exchanges with promoters of SMEs, big companies, financial institutions, research institutions and project holders taking part at the event.

He also urged the over 50 entrepreneurs present, to use discussions and debates in the 3-day event to pass on proposals which can be beneficial to SMEs nationwide. The theme of this year's edition is "Promote Entrepreneurship and Innovative SMEs for a Strong and Inclusive Growth".

The Minister of Small and Medium-sized Enterprises pointed out that the current edition is equally intended to be a review; an examination and assessment edition of recommendations made during previous ones and their implementation by government.