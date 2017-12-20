Kenya: Dafabet Wins Sports Betting Community Sponsor Award

Global gaming company Dafabet are the winners of the prestigious Sports Betting Community sponsor of the year award.

The annual betting industry award recognises the achievements of operators and affiliates, as well as suppliers in the world from across all the major sports disciplines, including payments, marketing, platform providers and data.

The award is a major boost to Dafabet, which has gained a foothold on the Kenyan scene with the recent sponsorship and partnership deals with Shabana and Wazito football clubs.

Dafabet also sponsors English Premier League club Burnley, Scottish Champions Celtic, English championship side Sunderland and League One's Blackburn Rovers.

Dafabet also has a betting partnership with 2015/16 English Premier League Champions Leicester City.

The betting giants scooped the award based on the number of sports they work at and positive feedback received from their partners.

Dafabet Head of Sponsorships, John Cruces, said the acknowledgement by industry peers was a reward for his company's commitment to community engagement.

"With all the work we've done in football, at one point two Premier League shirts (Sunderland and Burnley) as well as other betting partners and Celtic completing a domestic treble in Scotland, Dafabet demonstrated that we belong to sport," Cruces said.

"We are also proud to be associated with the Welsh National side, who did well at the European Championships last year. But we cannot forget the other sports where we feature. In Snooker we were the title sponsors of four events, one being the Masters which we have a long-term deal with."