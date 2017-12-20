20 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ahlusunna Wal Jama'a Leader Sheikh Shakir Returns Back to Guri El

The leader of Ahlusunna Wal Jama'a Sheikh Ahmed Shakir travelled back to Guri El in Galgadud region after being in Mogadishu for a while.

Ahlusunna and Galmudug State administration have recently signed a power-sharing deal to end a long-standing impasse in the region. The deal was seen to be advantageous not only to the regional state but also to the central government of Somalia as the two will focus on defeating Al-Shabab.

Security in Guri El and Dhusa Mareb is tight and preparations to welcome Sheikh Ahmed is going on. The leader is expected to meet with leaders and elders in the central regions.

President of the Galmudug State Mr Ahmed Duale Haaf is also expected to reach Dhusa Mareb in the coming days to finish the power-sharing and integration deal between the two sides.

The flag of Galmudug administration flies in all the administration centres in Dusa Mareb town, an indication that the two sides are now united.

