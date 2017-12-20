Somalia: Public Prosecutor Expected to Prove Charges Against Politician Abdishakur

The Somali public prosecutor is today expected to provide evidence of charges against politician Abdirahman Abdishakur who is under government arrest in a highly awaited court hearing.

Mr Abdishakur who is the opposition Daljir Party leader and a former presidential candidate was arrested after a dramatic raid on his Mogadishu home on Sunday night. The government has accused him of receiving funds from foreign countries to create political instability in the country and said that he will face trial for treasonable charges.

Abdishakur's lawyer Mr Tahlil Haji Ahmed who spoke to Radio Dalsan said that the court hearing scheduled for yesterday was postponed after the public prosecutor requested for more time to present enough evidence of charges against the accused. Lawyer Ahmed said that the manner in which the arrest of the politician was carried out was not in line with the country's constitution and urged the government to take full responsibility for the losses caused.

Some politicians and members of the society protested the arrest saying that the government is clamping down on dissenting voices and didn't follow the law in the opposition leader's arrest. They added that the move is intolerable as it will move the country backwards.

On the other hand, a number of politicians and members of the society supported Abdishakur's arrest saying that the government has a right to investigate, raid and arrest any person seemed to be a threat to its existence but blamed the killing of the politician's guards whom they said were government security officers attached to him.