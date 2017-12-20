20 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Public Prosecutor Expected to Prove Charges Against Politician Abdishakur

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Somali public prosecutor is today expected to provide evidence of charges against politician Abdirahman Abdishakur who is under government arrest in a highly awaited court hearing.

Mr Abdishakur who is the opposition Daljir Party leader and a former presidential candidate was arrested after a dramatic raid on his Mogadishu home on Sunday night. The government has accused him of receiving funds from foreign countries to create political instability in the country and said that he will face trial for treasonable charges.

Abdishakur's lawyer Mr Tahlil Haji Ahmed who spoke to Radio Dalsan said that the court hearing scheduled for yesterday was postponed after the public prosecutor requested for more time to present enough evidence of charges against the accused. Lawyer Ahmed said that the manner in which the arrest of the politician was carried out was not in line with the country's constitution and urged the government to take full responsibility for the losses caused.

Some politicians and members of the society protested the arrest saying that the government is clamping down on dissenting voices and didn't follow the law in the opposition leader's arrest. They added that the move is intolerable as it will move the country backwards.

On the other hand, a number of politicians and members of the society supported Abdishakur's arrest saying that the government has a right to investigate, raid and arrest any person seemed to be a threat to its existence but blamed the killing of the politician's guards whom they said were government security officers attached to him.

Somalia

Somali Police Celebrates 74 Years of Existence

The Somali Police force marked its 74th anniversary with its leadership announcing a raft of reforms, aimed at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.