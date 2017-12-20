Kenya: Girls Turn Tables On Boys in KCSE 2017 Results

Photo: Nation

Pangani Girls High School students on Juja Road, Nairobi (file photo)

The KCSE 2017 results announced Wednesday was dramatic change of fortunes to the performance posted by the same class in the 2013 KCPE.

Back then, the list of top ten pupils had more boys than girls.

Fast forward to 2017, the top two students are girls.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i while announcing the results on Wednesday said female candidates performed better than male candidates.

Alliance Girls and Kenya High School were ranked the top schools, while Pangani Girls was the most improved school.

Karimi Naomi Nyawira (Pangani Girls) was announced as the best candidate followed by Sharon Chepchumba (Moi Girls Eldoret).

Back in 2013 when the class sat for their KCPE, it was Brian Kimutai and Otieno Akoth who topped in the country with 444 marks.

The 2017 results in comparison to 2016 saw a major drop in the number of A minuses from 4,645 to 2,714.

The grade As increased by one from 141 in 2016 to 142 this year.

It was also stated that fewer candidates have qualified to proceed to the university this year.