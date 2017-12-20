20 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Girls Turn Tables On Boys in KCSE 2017 Results

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nation
Pangani Girls High School students on Juja Road, Nairobi (file photo)
By Evelyne Musambi

The KCSE 2017 results announced Wednesday was dramatic change of fortunes to the performance posted by the same class in the 2013 KCPE.

Back then, the list of top ten pupils had more boys than girls.

Fast forward to 2017, the top two students are girls.

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i while announcing the results on Wednesday said female candidates performed better than male candidates.

Alliance Girls and Kenya High School were ranked the top schools, while Pangani Girls was the most improved school.

Karimi Naomi Nyawira (Pangani Girls) was announced as the best candidate followed by Sharon Chepchumba (Moi Girls Eldoret).

Back in 2013 when the class sat for their KCPE, it was Brian Kimutai and Otieno Akoth who topped in the country with 444 marks.

The 2017 results in comparison to 2016 saw a major drop in the number of A minuses from 4,645 to 2,714.

The grade As increased by one from 141 in 2016 to 142 this year.

It was also stated that fewer candidates have qualified to proceed to the university this year.

More on This

2017 KCSE Exam Results - the Highlights

Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has released the 2017 Form Four exam results. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.