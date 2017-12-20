1449: He says the task remains a collective responsibility to politicians across the political divide. He says the national electricity grid will be provided with 300 megawatts before year end. President Mnangagwa commended the small-scale artisanal miners for increasing the productivity in mining. He says Government is going to handle the country’s porous of the borders.

1445: He says Ministers should be honest and accountable to the public. President Mnangagwa says Government is determined to remove any policy inconsistency so as to attract investors. He says Government is committed to open Zimbabwe to investors.

1430: He says his Government will reduce the country’s risk perception and ensure steady economic growth for the country. President Mnangagwa says his Government has made the growing of the economy a top priority. He says in line with his pledge to prioritise policy implementation, ministries have been given a 100-day target. He says they should abide by good standards of good corporate governance.

1436: President Mnangagwa says the sons and daughters of this nation demonstrated love, endurance and their love for peace urging everyone to remain vigilant to safeguard the peace and tranquillity that is existing.

1432: He commends the Zimbabwe Defence Forces for defending and protecting Zimbabwe and its people as well as upholding the Constitution through Operation Restore Legacy.

1431: President Mnangagwa says he feels honoured to make his maiden State of the Nation Address.

1430: President Mnangagwa has now started his address.

1428: President Mnangagwa has just arrived at HICC.

1425: The Speaker of the National Assembly Advocate Jacob Mudenda has announced that His Excellency the President of Zimbabwe Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa will deliver the State of the Nation Address today at 1430hrs

1420: We will be giving you live updates from the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC) where President Mnangagwa is scheduled to deliver his inaugural State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.