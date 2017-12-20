13 December 2017

Thomson Reuters Foundation (London)

Tanzania: Pardon for Child Rapists in Tanzania Sparks Fears Over Girls' Rights

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Daily News
President John Magufuli.
By Inna Lazareva

London — Tanzania has one of the highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the world, with widespread sexual violence and many girls exchanging sex for school fees, food and shelter

The president's decision to pardon two convicted child rapists in Tanzania sends a chilling message to survivors, in a climate of increasing violations of girls' rights, activists said.

Tanzania's president John Magufuli pardoned singer Nguza Viking, also known as Babu Seya, and his son Johnson Nguza, known as Papii Kocha, on Saturday for raping 10 primary schoolgirls, aged between six and eight, in 2003.

"Tanzania's leaders are promoting a culture of human rights violations in which young victims of sexual violence are being punished while perpetrators are going free," said Faiza Mohamed, Africa director of the rights group Equality Now.

Viking and Nguza served 13 years of their life sentences.

Their release sends out "a terrible message to women and girls about the lack of protection they can expect from the state", Mohamed told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

In Tanzania, it is extremely difficult for rape survivors to secure convictions and few cases ever make it to court, she said.

The pardon marks the latest setback for women and girls' rights in the country, said Agnes Odhiambo, a senior women's rights researcher for Human Rights Watch.

Magufuli caused an outcry among campaigners in June when he voiced support for a ban on pregnant girls and teenage mothers in state schools, describing their behaviour as "immoral".

Tanzania has one of the highest adolescent pregnancy rates in the world, with widespread sexual violence and many girls exchanging sex for school fees, food and shelter.

"His government went to the extent of threatening NGOs lobbying for girls to be allowed to go back to school," Odhiambo said, citing the home affairs minister's intention to deregister organisations challenging the ban.

- Reporting by Inna Lazareva, Editing by Katy Migiro

Tanzania

We're Investigating Disappearance of MCL Journalist - Tanzania Police

Police are still investigating the disappearance of Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) journalist Azory Gwanda. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Thomson Reuters Foundation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.