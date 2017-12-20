20 December 2017

Tanzania: Case Over Sh165m Rhino Horns Facing Three Postponed

By The Citizen Reporter

Arusha — A case facing three persons accused of allegedly being found in possession of 4.7 kilograms of rhino horns worth Sh165.8 million has been postponed because investigations yet to be completed.

The accused, who were arrested in Liganga in Arumeru District on September 18, 2016, are George Mollel, 66, Dina Pantaleo Moshi, 46, and Mustapha Mwamuloso, 76.

They appeared before Arusha District Court's Magistrate-in-Charge, Patricia Kisinda.

However, after the prosecution told the magistrate that the investigations were yet to be completed, accused Mollel and Mwamuloso refuted the claim.

"Your honour, magistrate, this case has been brought before you for mention only as it is a lie. It's not true that investigations are not yet complete. We ask the prosecution to bring exhibits in court so the case can proceed. If we fail to defend ourselves, your court should jail us," said Mr Mollel.

Another accused, Mr Mwamuloso, asked the prosecution to complete the investigations arguing that they have already stayed for a long time in Kisongo Prison.

"Your honour, magistrate, we are asking you to order the flour we are being accused of possessing to be brought to court as it had already been sent to the Government Chief Chemist," he said.

However, the magistrate adjourned the case to January 2, next year and directed the prosecution to complete the investigations so that hearing of the case could start.

