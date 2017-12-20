Liberia: National Traditional Chief Warns Against Postponement of Runoff

Monrovia — The head of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, Chief Zanzar Kawor, has warned against the postponement of the pending run-off election.

The National Elections Commission has set Tuesday, December 26, as the new date for the run-off between the ruling Unity Party (UP) of Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of George Weah.

But with a pending ruling on the Bill of Information filed by UP on grounds that the National Elections Commission (NEC) has failed to comply with the mandates from the Supreme Court, Chief Karwor has sounded a caveat to the two political parties in the run-off and other stakeholders to ensure that the poll stands on December 26.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chief Kawor said the traditional and indigenous people of Liberia will ask the President and other stakeholders some hard questions if they turn out to vote on Tuesday next week and there is no election.

The traditional leader used the occasion to urge NEC, too, to clean up the Final Registration Roll as mandated by the Supreme Court ahead of Tuesday run-off.

According to Chief Karwor, they are very tired with the constant changing of the election date warning that Liberia is not a play toy.

It can be recalled that Chief Karwor intervened to settle the election disputes between the Liberty Party (LP) and the National Elections Commission (NEC).