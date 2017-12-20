20 December 2017

FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Liberia: National Traditional Chief Warns Against Postponement of Runoff

Tagged:

Related Topics

Monrovia — The head of the National Council of Chiefs and Elders of Liberia, Chief Zanzar Kawor, has warned against the postponement of the pending run-off election.

The National Elections Commission has set Tuesday, December 26, as the new date for the run-off between the ruling Unity Party (UP) of Joseph Boakai and the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) of George Weah.

But with a pending ruling on the Bill of Information filed by UP on grounds that the National Elections Commission (NEC) has failed to comply with the mandates from the Supreme Court, Chief Karwor has sounded a caveat to the two political parties in the run-off and other stakeholders to ensure that the poll stands on December 26.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, Chief Kawor said the traditional and indigenous people of Liberia will ask the President and other stakeholders some hard questions if they turn out to vote on Tuesday next week and there is no election.

The traditional leader used the occasion to urge NEC, too, to clean up the Final Registration Roll as mandated by the Supreme Court ahead of Tuesday run-off.

According to Chief Karwor, they are very tired with the constant changing of the election date warning that Liberia is not a play toy.

It can be recalled that Chief Karwor intervened to settle the election disputes between the Liberty Party (LP) and the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Liberia

Govt's 'Secretly Tax Waiver' Threatens Forestry Sector - Global Witness

A US$13 million secret tax waiver to logging companies by the Government of Liberia would severely threaten forest… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.