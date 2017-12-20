Ethiopia: IMF's Chief Lauds Ethiopia's Health Success

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, Christine Lagarde praised Ethiopia's health sector success particularly improving the delivery and use of maternal health services.

The Managing Director who was in Ethiopia for an official visit last week visited Hamlin Fistula Hospital.

Following the visit, Lagarde told The Ethiopian Herald that the country has been registering remarkable achievements in providing health care services for women with childbirth, injuries and obstetric fistula.

Commending the government and other pertinent stakeholders' efforts, the Managing Director expresses her belief that Ethiopia is in a good position to achieve its goal of eradicating fistula by 2020.

"IMF recognizes the focus the government of Ethiopia has given to empower women, the most unprivileged group of the society and provide a holistic care for those with childbirth and related injuries."

On the occasion, the IMF has donated 7,500 USD for Hamlin Fistula Hospital in recognition of results it has gained in employing a comprehensive approach to the treatment and rehabilitation of fistula- affected women.

Lagarde further affirmed IMF's readiness to finance government's endeavor to care and rehabilitate women with childbirth injuries and enhance the capacity of Hamlin Fistula Hospital.

Health Minister Professor Yifru Berhan said on his part that the government has formulated a six-year strategic plan to eliminate fistula by 2020.

The Minister indicated that the plan primarily focuses on strengthening patient-centered maternal health services and preventive programs as well as expanding Hamlin Fistula Hospital's network, among others.

Professor Yifru said the government is striving to address fistula-caused maternal deaths through building the capacity of fistula treatment centers in terms of skilled personnel and better equipment.

"In a vision to get qualified professionals, a significant number of gynecologist-obstetricians, nurses, health officers and anesthetists have been trained in universities and other higher-level medical institutions," he added.

The Professor noted that the Ministry is working in concert with various donor groups and international institutions including IMF to prevent and reduce maternal mortality occurrences and provide the necessary treatment for patients.

Praising the support IMF has made to Hamlin Hospital, the Minister called on the Fund and other stakeholders to maintain their backing for the fulfillment of Ethiopia's health sector goals and the eradication of maternal deaths.

Hamlin Fistula Ethiopia has the capacity to treat 2,000 patients annually and it has a hospital in Addis Ababa and five outreach centers in Bahir-Dar, Mekele, Yirgalem, Harar and Metu towns.