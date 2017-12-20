Uganda: How MPs Have Voted On Lifting Age Limit

Photo: Alex Esagala/Monitor

Enough! Aruu County MP Samuel Odonga Otto jumps onto the table to grab the microphone from Bukholi Central MP Solomon Silwany during the age limit debate in Parliament.

Members of Parliament are this afternoon voting on whether to lift the age limit from the constitution or maintaining it.

The mode of voting is; the clerk to parliament calls out the MP's name, then the MP openly says either yes or no.

Bellow is the list of MPs who have so far cast their vote.

Hon Ababiku: Yes

Hon Abachacon: No

Abiriga: Yes

Remigius yes

Opendi: Yes

Aciro Lucy: No

Acon: Yes

Adeke: No

Adome: No

Adong: No

Agaba: Yes

Achiro: Yes

Akampurira: yes

Akello Lucy: No

Akello Sylvia: No

Akena: No

Ahimbisibwe:Yes

Akurut: Yes

Aleper: yes.

Ameru: No

Amoding: No

Among Anita: Yes

Amongi Betty: yes

Amongin Jacqueline: yes

Amoru: Yes

Amule: Yes

Angundro: Yes

Angura: yes

Anite: Yes

Anyakumi: Yes

Anywarach: No

Aogon: No

Aol Ocan: No

Aridru: Yes

Ariko: No

Arinaitwe: yes

Arinda: Yes.

Adana: Yes

Hon Asamo: Yes

Asimo: Yes

Asiku: Yes

Atiku: No

Anywar: Yes

Atim Joy: No

Ogwal: No

Atyang: yes

Afua: yes

Awor: Yes

Atima: yes

Ayepa: Yes

Ayo: yes

Baba James: Yes

Babirye Judith: Yes

Babirye Sara: yes

Babirye(masaka) No

Bafaki: yes

Bagole: Yes

Hon Baguma: Yes

Bahati: yes

Nambooze: No

Bakabukindi: yes

Balyeku: yes

Bangirana: yes

Baryayanga: No

Baryomunsi: Yes

Batigeka: Yes

Syda: Yes

Bebona: Yes

Bigirwa: No

Bintu: Yes

Birungi: yes

Bitangalo: yes

Bukenya M. Yes

Burundo: Yes

Butime: yes

Byabagambi: yes

Byandala: yes

Byarugaba: Yes

Byekwaso: yes

Centenary: No

Chekamondo: yes

Chekweo: Yes

Chelimo: yes

Chemutai: No

Cheptoris: yes

Damuzungu: Yes

Baba Diri: Yes

Dujanga: Yes

Echweru: yes.

Egunyu: Yes

Eitunganane: No

Etuka: Yes

Hon Fungaro: No

Gafabusa: No

Galabuzi: yes

Gonahasa: No

Guma: yes

Igeme: Yes

Ikojo: Yes

Ilukor: Yes

Isara: yes

Musumba: Yes

Kaahwa: yes

Kabafunzaki: yes

Kabigye: yes

Kabaziguruka: No

Sekitoleko: yes

Kafuzi: Yes

Kahunde: No

Kajara: yes

Kajungu: yes

Hon Kakooza James: Yes

Kakooza Joseph: yes

Kalemba: yes

Kalisa: yes

Kaluya: yes

Kamara: yes

Kamateeka: yes

Kamugo: yes

Kamuntu: yes

Kamusime: yes

Pentagon: Yes

Kangwagye: yes

Karubanga David: Yes

Kasaija: yes

Kasibante: No

Kasirivu: yes

Kasolo: yes

Kasozi Ibrahim: No

Kasozi Joseph: Yes

Kasule: yes

Kasumba: yes

Kato: No

Katoto: Yes

Katumba: yes

Katuntu: No

Katuramu: Yes

Katusabe: No

Katushabe Ruth: yes

Katwesigye: yes

Kesande: yes

Khainza: No

Kibalya: No

Kibule: Yes

Kiza Earnest: Yes

Kiza Stella: Yes

Hon Winnie Kiiza: No

Kisembo: yes

Kitata: yes

Kitutu: yes

Kiwanda: Yes

Kiwanuka: Yes

Kizige: yes

Koluo: Yes

Komakech: No

Komuhangi: Yes

Koreta: yes

Kulaigye: Yes

Kumama: yes

Kuningira: Yes

Kusasira: yes

Kutesa P. Yes

Kutesa Sam: Yes

Kwiyocwiny: yes

Kyagulanyi: No

Hon Lamwaka: yes

Lanyero: Yes

Lokeris P: yes

Lokeris Samson: Yes

Lokii: Yes

Lokodo: yes

Lokor: Yes

Lubogo: Yes

Lukyamuzi David: No

Lutamaguzi: No

Lyomoki: No

Macho: No!

Mafabi Isma: Yes

Maganda: Yes

Magyezi: Yes

Makumbi: yes

Mandera: yes

Mangusho: Yes