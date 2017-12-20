20 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri Heads to Eritrea

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister , Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih , left Wednesday to Eritrea on a tow-day visit during which he will hold talks with Eritrean leadership on bilateral relations and issues of common interest.

He was seen off at Khartoum Air Port by Vice-President , Hassabo Mohamed Abdud Abdul-Rahma and a number of ministers.

The delegation accompanied the First Vice-President comprises Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges , Makkawi Mohamed Awad and Minister of State for Foreign Affaiars, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheet.

