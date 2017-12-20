Somalia: Interview With Abdirahman Abdishakur Lawyer Tahlil Haji Ahmed

A Banaadir Region Court on Wednesday issued the Somalia government with a 24 hours deadline to present all the documents required in its case against former Presidential candidate Abdirahmman Abdishakur.

The Attorney General office failed to present all documents required to the court seeking five more days to complete its investigation which it was denied.

In an exclusive interview with Radio Dalsan Mr. Tahlil Haji the lawyer representing Abdishakur said that he is optimistic of winning the case against his client former Presidential candidate Abdirahman Abdishakur who was arrested on Sunday to face treasonable charges.

"What the government did was against the Somalia law and the international law. The government went against the law by raiding his house past the required time. They killed bodyguards and failed to produce a warrant of arrest" Haji told Radio Dalsan.

Haji told Radio Dalsan that the Provisional constitution does now allow search or arrest after 7pm to 6am morning without a warrant of arrest or search

No warrant of arrest was presented to the courts on Wednesday.

"It is against the Somalia law and the international law to hold my client for more than twenty four hours and they arraigned him in court more fourty eight hours and they have failed to show their case after all this time " he said.

"We are actually going to have a counter case and take the government to court for going against the law" said Tahlil.

Abdishakur was arrested in a dramatic raid at his Mogadishu home last Sunday that ended with five guards and one driver killed living Somalia sharply divided over the incident.

Ahead of his appearance in court on Wednesday there was heavy presence of security agents outside the courts and lockdown on the streets of Mogadishu.

Abdishakur arrived at the courts under heavy security.