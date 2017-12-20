20 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Police Force Day Celebrations Held in Mogadishu

Photo: Radio Dalsan
Somali police

Celebrations to mark the day when the Somali national police force was formed goes on in Mogadishu today. The 74th anniversary of the police is held at General Kahiye Police Academy where President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo, ministers and other government leaders are expected to attend.

The Somali police force whose duties include maintenance of public safety, fighting crime, traffic control and counterterror have been destructed after the fall of the Somali central government.

Efforts to re-establish the force by governments of the former two presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Sharif Sheikh Hassan and the preceding transitional governments have made tangible achievements. However, the force still suffered a lot of challenges and the Farmajo led administration is now trying its best to equip and improve the living and working conditions of members of the force.

