Zimbabwe: ZRP Promises Professionalism and Respect

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has today made a commitment that they will heed concerns raised by the public regarding the police force's traffic enforcement methods. Addressing senior police officers in Harare this morning, the acting police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said they will not hesitate to resuscitate the National Development Committee and to empower the Inspectorate Unit to enhance supervision of police activities at all levels.

He said most complaints raised by the public emanated from traffic enforcement countrywide and that there was need to take heed of matters that were of concern to the public as they had a right to point out the force's mistakes.

"Complaints are double-pronged. Firstly, they serve as a feedback from the users of our service and secondly, they are an indicator of matters that need to be addressed in our planning and implementation strategies. That, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, like most modern police organisations, derive their legitimacy from the people, is beyond doubt. As an organisation, we long accepted this viewpoint and committed ourselves to continuous learning under public scrutiny," he said.

He added, "Indeed, our Code of Conduct, the Police Client Service Charter and all our policies emphasise the need for professionalism in the discharge of our policing mandate at all times. We are obliged to take heed of matters that are of concern to the public as they have a right to point our mistakes. And at times, do not expect them to use restraint language in doing so. Where need be, our ongoing desire should be to use the complaints as a yardstick of reforming and re-engineering our services."

Acting Comm-Gen Matanga said customer satisfaction, professionalism, respect, courteousness and restraint would be the epitome of all their police activities.