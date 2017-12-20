20 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Port Harcourt Polo Club Begins Preparation for 2018 Tournament

Port Harcourt Polo Club is planning to make the 2018 edition of its annual tournament the best ever, the president of the club, Iyene Amapakabo has revealed.

Speaking when top officials of the club and organizing committee members addressed sports journalists in Port Harcourt at the weekend, Amapakabo said efforts were on to ensure a conducive environment for players and fans at the event.

Amakapabo, who recently attended a global Polo tournament in Argentina, disclosed that beyond the sport of polo, the week-long event would be used to showcase the tourism potential and cultural heritage of Rivers State.

Tournament Manager, 2018 Port Harcourt Polo Tournament, Victor Fingesi said the best of the Nigerian Polo community would converge to vie for honours at the annual tournament, adding that apart from patrons and polo clubs drawn from every part of the country, teams from South Africa and Dubai will also participate in the tournament

Fingesi described Polo as an immense sport, requiring a partnership between man and horse, saying that spectators would be treated to scintillating moments, given the calibre of players that will feature for their respective clubs during the tournament.

On his part, Chairman, Publicity Committee for the 2018 Port Harcourt Polo tournament, Ibiwari Pepple called on every lover of Polo in Nigeria to attend the tournament billed to hold from January 21 to 27, 2018.

