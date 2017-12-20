20 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Head of State Appoints New Assistant Attorneys General

Luanda — The Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço, on Wednesday appointed four new attorneys general, following proposals from the Higher Council of the Prosecution Department.

According to a note from the Head of State's Civil Office, the four new attorneys general are Domingos Manuel Dias, Celestino Paulo Benguela, Júlia Rosa Agostinho Pereira de Lacerda Gonçalves, João Luís de Freitas Coelho.

Meanwhile, last Tuesday, the Angolan President, João Lourenço, appointed Hélder Fernando Pitta Grós as Attorney General of the Republic, replacing João Maria Moreira de Sousa.

